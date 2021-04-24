Railways' Oxygen Expresses deliver 150 tonnes of oxygen to Covid-hit States

New Delhi, April 24 2021

Oxygen Express trains run by the Indian Railways have delivered nearly 150 tonnes of oxygen to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping many parts of the country.

The special trains with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers have reached Nashik in Maharashtra and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, an official press release said.

A few containers were also unloaded at Nagpur and Varanasi enroute to supply LMO in those regions, it said.

Also, a third Oxygen Express started its journey from Lucknow this morning.

States like Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are in consultation with Railways to run more such trains.

The tankers were filled with LMO at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Bokaro in Jharkhand and are being transported through the Ro-Ro service of Indian Railways.

To fulfil the requirements of medical oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, for the movement of the train, a green corridor was created between Lucknow and Varanasi. The distance of 270 km was covered by the train in 4 hours 20 minutes with an average speed of 62.35 kmph.

A total of 10 containers having nearly 150 tonnes of oxygen have been carried so far.

Transportation of oxygen through trains is faster over long distances than road transport. Trains run 24x7 unlike road transport, the release added.

