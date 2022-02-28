PM GatiShakti will ensure true public-private partnership in infrastructure creation, says Modi

New Delhi, February 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said this year’s Union Budget has set the pace (GatiShakti) of India’s development in the 21st century and the infrastructure-based development will lead to an extraordinary increase in the strength of the economy, creating many new possibilities of employment.

Addressing a webinar on the vision of GatiShakti and its convergence with Union Budget 2022, Modi underlined the lack of coordination among the stakeholders in the traditional ways of completing projects due to lack of clear information among the various departments.

“Due to PM GatiShakti, now everyone will be able to make their plan with complete information. This will also lead to optimum utilization of the country's resources,” he added.

“In the year 2013-14, the direct capital expenditure of the Government was about two and a half lakh crore rupees, which has increased to seven and a half lakh crore rupees in the year 2022-23. Infrastructure Planning, Implementation and Monitoring will get a new direction from PM GatiShakti. This will also bring down the time and cost overrun of the projects,” he said.

“Strengthening the principle of cooperative federalism, our government has made a provision of one lakh crore rupees for the assistance of the states in this year's budget. State governments will be able to use this amount on multimodal infrastructure and other productive assets,” he added.

Modi mentioned National Ropeway Development Programme to improve connectivity in the inaccessible hilly areas and Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE).

Mentioning the PLI initiative, he called upon the private sector to invest in the infrastructure of the country.

In the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, more than 400 data layers were available, giving information not just about the existing and proposed infrastructure but also on the forest lands and available industrial estates.

The private sector should use it more and more for their planning. All the important information on the National Master Plan is now available on the single platform due to which it will be possible to get project alignment and various types of clearances at the DPR stage itself. This will also be helpful in reducing the compliance burden,” he said.

Modi asked the state governments to make PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan base for their projects and Economic Zones. “Even today, the logistics cost in India is considered to be 13-14% of GDP. This is more than other countries. PM Gati-Shakti has a huge role in improving infrastructure efficiency.” He talked about the Unified Logistic Interface Platform (ULIP) provided in the budget that was being adopted by the various government departments as per their needs, leading to reduced logistics costs.

“As many as 24 Digital Systems of six Ministries are being integrated through ULIP. This will create a National Single Window Logistics Portal which will help in reducing the logistics cost,” he added.

“Our exports will also be greatly helped by PM GatiShakti. Our MSMEs will be able to be globally competitive,” he added.

"GatiShakti will ensure true public-private partnership in infrastructure creation from infrastructure planning to the development and utilization stage. In this webinar, there should also be brainstorming on how the private sector can achieve better outcomes in collaboration with the government system,” Modi said.

