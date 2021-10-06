Notification issued for constitution of National Road Safety Board

New Delhi, October 6, 2021

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has notified the constitution of the National Road Safety Board on September 3, 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways announced today.

The Rules specify provisions regarding its composition, eligibility for Chairman and Members of the Board, selection process, term of office, the procedure for resignation and removal, powers and functions of the Board, meetings of the Board, and so on.

The Head Office of the Board will be in the National Capital Region and the Board may establish offices at other places in India. It will comprise the Chairman and not less than three, but not exceeding seven, Members to be appointed by the Central Government.

The Board will be responsible for promoting road safety, innovation and adoption of new technology and for regulating traffic and motor vehicles. For these purposes, inter alia, the Board will formulate specific standards for road safety, traffic management and road construction for hilly regions; guidelines for capacity building and development of skills for traffic police, hospital authorities, highway authorities, educational and research organizations and other organizations; (c) guidelines for establishing and operating trauma facilities and para-medical facilities, for consideration by the Central Government.

It will provide technical advice and assistance to the Central Government, State Governments and local authorities on road safety and traffic management.

It will promote good samaritans; good practices in road safety and traffic management; new vehicle technology in the field of vehicular engineering; coordination with international organizations and consistency between international technical standards and domestic technical standards.

It will conduct research to improve road safety, traffic management and crash investigation, an official press release added.

