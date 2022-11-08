Nitin Gadkari launches National Highway projects worth Rs 5,315 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, November 8, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of road projects worth Rs 5,315 crore at two separate events in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

At Jabalpur, Gadkari launched projects worth Rs 4,054 crore.

Speaking on the occasion that the 53-km stretch from Hiran river to Singur river and 12 km 4-lane construction of the stretch to Nauadehi Wildlife Sanctuary would cut down travel time from Jabalpur to Bhopal by two hours.

He said the farmers of Narsinghpur, the largest producer of sugarcane and pulses, would be able to take their grains to the mandis of Malwa and Central region.

Along with this, 23 underpasses and 5 minor bridges are also being built for the convenience and safety of animals in the Wild Life Sanctuary, he added.

On this occasion, the foundation stone of the 112 km, 4-lane Jabalpur Ring Road was laid at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore under the Bharatmala project. This ring road will be built on the Barela - Malegaon - Shahpura Bhatauni - Kushner - Amjhar - Barela road, which will include a bridge over river Narmada, a 750 meters iconic bridge, and road overbridges at Bhedaghat and Deori.

Earlier, Gadkari inaugurated five national highway proejcts of a total length of 329 km, built at a cost of Rs 1,261 crore, at Mandla in the state.

He said the natural beauty of Mandla and Kanha National Park has always attracted tourists. With the construction of these roads, the area and its forest dwellers will get better facilities. The roads will connect Mandla with Jabalpur, Dindori and Balaghat districts.

The Minister said with the construction of these routes, religious places like Pachmarhi, Bhedaghat and Amarkantak as well as travel from Jabalpur via Amarkantak to Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg will become easier.

Transportation of agricultural and industrial products from nearby regions and states will be facilitated saving time and fuel, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on both the occasions.

