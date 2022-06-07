Nitin Gadkari launches 15 National Highway projects in Bihar with a total cost of Rs. 13,585 crore

Patna, June 7, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 15 National Highway projects in Patna and Hajipur in Bihar with a total cost of Rs. 13,585 crore, including the Mahatma Gandhi Setu across the Ganges.

Gadkari described the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, the east side of which was inaugurated today, as the lifeline of Bihar.

With this, all four lanes of the bridge, which connects Patna in the south to Hajipur in Vaishali district in the north, are now open to the public.

With this super structure replacement project, the time taken to cross Mahatma Gandhi Setu has been reduced from 2 to 3 hours to 5 to 10 minutes.

He said the Chhapra-Gopalganj section, also launched today, being 2-lane with 4 bypasses will allow the traffic of the highway to pass through the bypass and the city will get rid of traffic jams.

The Minister said the route from Umagaon will directly connect the religious places of Uchhaith Bhagbati and Mahishi Tarapith.

The Aurangabad – Chordaha section 6-lane road will improve connectivity of Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Gadkari said the Munger-Bhagalpur-Mirzachowki 4-lane greenfield road will facilitate the farmers of this region to deliver their crop across the country, which will increase their income.

He said the 2-lane road being built on NH-80 will facilitate connectivity between Bihar, Sahibganj and Assam connecting with the Inland Waterways Terminal reducing the logistics cost.

Gadkari said that apart from this, traffic will be facilitated by Begusarai elevated flyover and the Jayanagar bypass ROB, which means long jams at level crossings will be avoided. With the construction of Ara 4-lane road from Kayamnagar, the traffic for Ara will be smooth, he added.

"Several projects are currently underway and the roads of Bihar will turn out like America at the end of 2024," Gadkari said.

"At one time when there was only one bridge on Ganga river but now we have been developing a number of bridges in the state," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appreciated Gadkari's work in the construction of roads and bridges in Bihar. He thanked Gadkari for the ethanol project which the Centre has approved in Bihar. An ethanol plant was started in Bihar's Purnea district recently.

"I am thankful to you for your good work in Bihar especially for the ethanol project. We will never forget you. We have made the plan for the production of ethanol in Bihar and you have completed it. Please come to Bihar regularly," Kumar said.

