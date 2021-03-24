NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities along National Highways

New Delhi, March 24, 2021

In a major move to improve user experience on National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposes to develop world-class wayside amenities at more than 600 locations across 22 states in the next five years.

Out of these, 130 are targeted for development in 2021-22. NHAI has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities. These will be set up every 30-50 km along the highways and expressways.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as Fuel Station, Electric Charging Facilities, Food Court, Retail Shops, ATM, Toilets with shower facility, Children Playing Area, Clinic, Village Haat for local handicrafts, and so on.

Keeping in view the specific requirements of truckers, separate ‘Truckers Blocks’ will be developed at large amenities that will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Clinic, Eateries, Retail shops and other facilities, an official press release said.

The facilities such as electric charging stations will help in promoting the use of electric vehicles, thus reducing pollution. The amenities will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts etc. at village Haats, it said.

NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares. These will offer huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators and retailers, the release said.

Currently, NHAI is offering amenities on a Public-Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways.

All upcoming greenfield/brownfield National Highway projects will be provisioned to have wayside amenities and logistic parks. NHAI has started a land identification and monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged in designing the amenities after studying local suitability.

