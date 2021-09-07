New 3AC Economy coach begins services in Prayagraj-Jaipur Express

New Delhi, September 7, 2021

The new AC 3-tier Economy Class Coach started its service on the Indian Railways from Monday, having been attached to the Prayagraj- Jaipur Express.

The economy coach has 83 berths as compared to 72 berths in the regular 3AC coach. The fare structure for this coach is 8% lesser than the 3AC rates, an official press release said.

Soon, two more trains, Train No. 02429/02430 New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Train No. 02229/02230 Lucknow Mail will be augmented with this new 3AC Economy coach, it said.

Initially, 50 new Economy coaches manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, will ply on Mail/Express trains over different zones.

Provision has been made for easy entry of physically challenged passengers into the coach along with a disabled-friendly toilet for the wheelchair-bound.

Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort. The AC duct has been redesigned to provide individual vents for all berths. The modular design of seats and berths improve comfort, reduce the weight of the coach and provide easier maintenance.

The coaches have foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles and mobile phones. Individual reading lights and USB charging points are provided for each berth. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths has been provided. There is increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.

The toilet area has improved the design of the Indian and Western-style lavatories. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

Ambience and ease of access into the coach have been improved by the aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard, the release added.

