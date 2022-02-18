Modi says Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project is India's need, will boost Mumbai's identity

New Delhi, February 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet trains were India's need and the Government aimed to complete the high-speed rail project at the earliest.

“Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail is the country’s need and it will strengthen Mumbai’s identity as the city of dreams," he said in his address after dedicating to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva, near Mumbai in Maharashtra, via video conference.

" Completing this project rapidly is our priority," he added.

Modi also flagged off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were amongst those present on the occasion.

Modi began by paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose birth anniversary falls tomorrow. He said Shivaji Maharaj was India's "pride, identity and protector of India's culture".

He said the new lines between Thane and Diva would bring ease of living for the residents of the metropolis. He said the additional lines would help the Railways earmark separae lines for local and express trains. He said this would also mean that trains from other states would not have to wait for the passing of local trains.

Modi said that these lines and 36 new local trains on the Central Railway lines, which are mostly air-conditioned, are part of the Central Government's commitment to expansion and modernisation of the suburban railway system.

The new lines, stretching over a distance of 9.44 km, have been built at a cost of Rs 620 crore and feature at 1.4 km long railway flyover, three major bridges and 21 minor bridges.

Recalling the contribution of Mumbai to the progress of independent India, he said that now the effort is to increase the city's capability manifold with regard to its contribution for "Aatmnirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

“That is why our special focus is on creating 21st century infrastructure for Mumbai," he said.

The Prime Minister said thousands of crores of rupees were being invested in rail connectivity in Mumbai. The Mumbai Suburban Rail system is being equipped with the latest technology. He also said that efforts are on for adding additional 400 kms in the Mumbai Suburban and 19 stations are planned to be modernised with facilities like modern CBTC signal system.

He said that, during the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Railways achieved new records in freight transportation. He said 8,000 km of railway lines were electrified and 4,500 km of lines were doubled in this period. Also, farmers were connected to markets around the country through "Kisan Rails".

Modi said his Government was focusing on completion of infrastructure projects, unlike in the past when projects lingered for years due to "lack of coordination from planning to execution stages".

He also said that public transport in the country was being expanded and modernised. Similarly, railway stations were being modernised, with state-of-the-art facilites, including wi-fi services. He said 400 new Vande Bharat trains would be launched in the coming years.

