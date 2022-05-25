Modi: Infrastructure agencies should map their projects with water bodies being developed under Amrit Sarovar

New Delhi, May 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said agencies working in the infrastructure sector, such as roads and railways, should map their proejcts with the water bodies being developed under the "Amrit Sarovar" mission.

The mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of independence).

Chairing the 40th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments, Modi said that this could be a win-win situation as the material dug out for the Amrit Sarovars could be utilised for civil works by the agencies.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the National Broadband Mission. States and agencies were asked to leverage the centralised Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to ensure timely disposal of Right of Way (RoW) applications, an official press release said.

This would expedite the implementation of the Mission. Parallelly, they should work to use technology for enhancing "ease of living" of the common man, he said.

The Prime Minister said that States could also formulate state-level GatiShakti Master Plans on the lines of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and constitute state-level units for this purpose. This could go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects, he said.

The release said that, in the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review, including eight projects and one programme.

Among the eight projects, two projects each were from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas along with one project each from the Ministry of Power and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

These eight projects have a cumulative cost of more than Rs. 59,900 crore, concerning the 14 states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jharkhand.

The 39 editions of PRAGATI meetings, prior to today's meeting, saw the review of 311 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.82 lakh crore, the release added.

