Indian Railways roll out first AC Three-Tier Economy Class Coach

New Delhi, March 24, 2021

Indian Railways have completed the trial run of an air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach with an increased passenger capacity of 83 berths.

The Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala had recently rolled out the prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach.

This is a new variant of the LHB AC three-tier coach with several innovative features including electrical panels with a reduced footprint on the passenger deck, releasing additional floor space for passenger use. The number of berths has gone up to 83, an official press release said.

It has the provision of wheelchair access for the physically challenged as also a disabled-friendly toilet with wheelchair access in compliance with Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.

All berths have individual vents for air conditioning. The modular design of seats and berths aims to improve comfort, reduce weight and easier maintenance. Improved passenger conveniences include foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines. Individual reading lights and mobile charging points have been provided for each berth, the release said.

Ergonomically improved design of the ladder helps in easier access to the middle and upper berths. Increased headroom has been provided in the middle and upper berths.

The coach has Indian and western style lavatories with improved design elements. The entrance is aesthetically pleasing with ergonomic features. Luminescent aisle markers and illuminated berth indicators and night lights with luminescent berth numbers have been provided.

It has Improved fire safety standards in compliance with the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.

These LHB Economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions will be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi special type trains), the release added.

