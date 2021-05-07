Indian Railways inducts 100th 12000 HP WAG 12 B Locomotive

New Delhi, May 7, 2021

The Indian Railways has inducted the 100th 12000 HP locomotive into its fleet.

The WAG 12 B locomotive carrying the number 60100, has been manufactured at Madhepura Electric Locomotive Pvt. Ltd. (MELPL).

These locomotives are state-of-the-art IGBT-based, 3-phase drive and 12000 horsepower electric locomotive. These high horsepower locomotives will help to decongest the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains, an official press release said.

The release said the locomotive is capable of maximum tractive effort of 706 kN, which is capable of starting and running a 6000 T train in the gradient of 1 in 150. The locomotive with twin Bo-Bo design having 22.5 T (Tonnes) axle load is upgradable to 25 Tonnes with a design speed of 120 kmph.

"These superior electric locomotives built under the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, are playing a key role in revolutionizing the freight movement in the country.

"They will help to decongest the saturated tracks by allowing faster, safer and heavier freight trains to move across the country, as well as improve the loading capacity.

"So far, these locos have traversed across all Railway divisions and are performing well. We look forward to more such delivery milestones.”

"These locomotive are proving to be a gamechanger for further movement of coal trains for the Dedicated Freight Corridor. The locomotives can be tracked through GPS for its strategic use through embedded software and antennae being lifted through the servers on the ground through a microwave link," it said.

These WAG 12B locos have already clocked over 4.8 million kilometres hauling a wide range of commodities across 17 States & 2 Union Territories.

Indian Railways has entered into a Procurement-cum-Maintenance Agreement with MELPL.

The first 12000 HP Made in India Locomotive, manufactured by Madhepura Electric Loco Factory situated in Bihar, was put into operation by Indian Railways from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction Station on May 18, 2020.

