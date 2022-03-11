Indian Railways' 1st Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned in Asansol Division

Asansol, March 11, 2022

The Indian Railways’ first Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) was commissioned in the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway in West Bengal on Thursday.

The new facility is expected to augment the Railways' earnings by about Rs. 11 crore per month.

This private siding of Maithan Power Limited at Thaparnagar is the first such GCT commissioned in Indian Railways since the publication of the GCT policy in December 2021, an official press release said.

The Maithan Power Project was initiated in the year 2009 and power generation was started in the year 2011. Till now the requirement of coal to the power project was being brought by road which is expected to convert into 120 inward coal rakes per month.

Two to four outward rakes of fly ash was projected to be handled from the siding. This will enhance Railways’ earnings by approximately Rs 11 crores per month. The location is in the vicinity of industrial and mining areas and the prospect of the siding is promising, the release said.

V K Tripathi, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, said that the Indian Railways is committed to making the vision of PM Gati Shakti a reality.

“Transportation by rail is good for the economy as it is the most energy-efficient and the most economical mode of transport. The commissioning of this terminal and more such terminals will have a very positive impact on the economy of the nation,” he added.

