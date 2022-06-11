Greenfield airport coming up at Hirasar, Rajkot in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore

Ahmedabad, June 12, 2022

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun work on a greenfield airport at Hirasar, Rajkot in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore to cater to the growing population of the fourth largest city in the state and the increasing flow of air traffic in the region.

The new airport is envisioned to be a transportation hub for people traveling abroad from the state, an official press release said.

Spread over 2,534 acres, the new airport has been planned with modern facilities and conveniences for travellers with increased number of counters and other necessary facilities.

The location of the new airport is about 30 kms from Rajkot city on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway.

With a total built-up area of 23,000 sq m, excluding basement, the terminal building of this new airport will be capable of handling 1800 passengers during peak hours.

The terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters along with modern firefighting and fire alarm systems. The city side area of the airport will also be developed for adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with landscaping. Runway length is planned for 3,040 m for serving AB-321type of aircraft. There will be facilities for parking 14 aircraft at a time.

The terminal façade design is influenced by the existing palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace, integrating traditional elements into a contemporary form. An outer skin of traditional "jalis" of palaces is provided to minimize the heat gain inside the building, the release said.