GMR emerges winning bidder for development of Kualanamu International Airport in Indonesia

New Delhi, November 17, 2021

GMR Airports Limited (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, today said it had emerged as the winning bidder for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

In a communication addressed to GMR Airports Consortium Team, Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2), the state-owned enterprise and the bidding authority for the Medan Airport, said that they had completed the best and final evaluation process for selection of strategic partnership for the Medan Airport and announced GMR Airports as the Winning Bidder.

GMR Airports Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary GMR Airports International B.V. had bid for the project as consortium, a press release from the infrastructure major said.

Medan is the 4th largest urban area in Indonesia and is capital of North Sumatra province. GMR will enter into a 49:51 partnership with AP2 for this project. The consortium will transform Kualanamu International Airport into the western international hub of Indonesia, the release said.

The airport handled more than 10 million passengers in 2018, it said.

The scope of the project includes operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years.

Kualanamu is an operating airport with healthy cash flows. GMR Airports won the bid for this high growth potential brownfield Airport, through a closely contested international competitive bid process and will partner with Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2).

The letter of award is expected to be issued in next few days, post bid formalities, while signing of project agreements is likely to take place before the end of the year.

Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman Energy & International Airports, GMR Group, said, “GMR Airports Limited is delighted to have been announced the winning bidder for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia. The project marks the entry of GMR Airports in the fast-growing Indonesian aviation sector – the largest in ASEAN and a high potential market. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to transform Medan Airport into a western international hub of Indonesia and contribute to overall infrastructure development of the country, on the back of our 10+ years’ experience in the country. The bid win also reinforces GMR Group’s credentials as one of the largest airport developers and operators across the world.”

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with expertise in designing, building and operating airports. It also has significant presence in areas of Energy, Transportation and Urban Infrastructure.

GMR is the largest private airport operator in Asia and fourth largest globally, handling passengers in excess of 172 million annually (pre-Covid). It operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company is also operating the architecturally renowned Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, Philippines, in partnership with Megawide.

"The group is currently developing three major greenfield airport projects across India and Greece. Goa and Visakhapatnam airports in India are poised to transform the economy and landscape of the surrounding areas when ready. Crete airport in Greece will similarly play a significant role in the local economy of the region.

