Gadkari says Delhi-Gurugram Dwarka Expressway to be operational in 2023

New Delhi, July 11, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said the Dwarka Expressway, connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India and would be operational in 2023.

Also known as the Northern Peripheral Road in the Haryana portion, the expressway is a 16-lane access-controlled highway with provision of minimum 3-lane service road on both sides.

It is being developed at a total cost of Rs 9,000 crore with total length of 29 km, out of which 19 km length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10 km of length is in Delhi.

In a series of posts on micro-blogging site Twitter, Gadkari said the Dwarka Expressway would reduce pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral) and arterial roads that experience severe traffic congestion, primarily from the commuters of West Delhi.

He said 50%-60% traffic on NH-8 would be diverted onto the new expressway, thereby improving traffic movement towards Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and air extension.

Once operational in 2023, it shall immensely help reducing the air pollution in Delhi-NCR as well, he added.

Gadkari said the Government, under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Mninster Narendra Modi is actively prioritizing the development of world class infrastructure across the country and paving the path for "prosperity through connectivity".

He said the expressway would have four multi-level interchanges (tunnel/underpasses, at-Grade Road, Elevated Flyover & Flyover above Flyover) at major junctions including construction of the longest (3.6 km) and widest (8-lane) urban road tunnel in India.

The expressway begins from Shiv-Murti on NH-8 (Delhi-Gurugram Expressway) and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, through Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai, he added.

The Minister said the development of the prestigious project would play a pivotal role in the plan to decongest the national capital city of Delhi.

"Once the Dwarka Expressway is completed, it would provide direct access to upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Sector 25 of Dwarka and will also provide an alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through shallow tunnel. He said the state-of-the-art Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) like Advanced Traffic Management System, Toll Management System, CCTV cameras, Surveillance, and so on, would be part of the corridor.

Gadkari said the project included a massive feat of tree transplantation, with 12,000 trees transplanted.

He said the project is also an engineering ace that includes a 34-metre wide 8-lane highway, a first of its kind being constructed on a single pier. The project is estimated to consume 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times of steel used in Eiffel Tower in Paris) and 20 lakh cu m of concrete (6 times of concrete used in Burj Khalifa, Dubai) for its construction.

