Gadkari lays foundation stone and inaugurates National Highway projects in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, June 25, 2021

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various National Highway projects in Himachal Pradesh.

The total outlay of the 222-kilometre long nine road corridors is Rs 6,155 crore.

Gadkari said these road projects will ensure prosperity for the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Minister said that the road travel time from Delhi to Kullu will be reduced to just seven hours within two years.

The contract for the construction of 11 more tunnels will soon be awarded. The Union Government has accorded top priority to the Manali–Leh tunnel construction, he said.

Road construction works with an outlay of around Rs 15 lakh crore were planned this year across the country. The process related to land acquisition and environment clearance needed to be speeded up to complete the road construction on time, he said.

The Minister also announced awarding of works related to 491-kilometre-long road construction in Himachal Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 15,000 crore in 2021-22. The possibility of a network of ropeways and cable cars in Himachal Pradesh may be explored, he added.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said good quality roads and connectivity was the top priority for the state government.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways V K Singh and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur addressed the event through video conference.

