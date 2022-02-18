Gadkari launches 51 National Highway projects with an investment of Rs 21,559 crore in Vijayawada

Vijaywada, February 18, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of 51 National Highway projects of a total length of 1380 km in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 21,559 crore in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said improved road connectivity in the coastal areas would boost tourism, create employment opportunities for urban and rural youth and play a pivotal role in bringing prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The construction of road overbridges (ROBs) under Setu Bharatam would facilitate hassle-free movement of traffic, ensure the safety of commuters, save time and fuel and also reduce pollution, he added.

Gadkari said the 4-lane road to Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports of Andhra Pradesh would play a crucial role in improving logistics. The construction of the Benz Circle flyover would help decongest the city of Vijayawada, he added.

