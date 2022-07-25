Gadkari inaugurates Savner-Dhapewada-Gondkheri section of NH 547-E in Nagpur

Nagpur, July 25, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E with a length of 28.88 km and a cost of Rs. 720 crore here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion , he said the highway section, which has features like greenfield bypass, a big bridge, a railway flyover as well as vehicular underpass, overpass, and bus shelters on both sides, would eliminate the traffic problem in the area and prove crucial to ensure smooth and safe traffic for the citizens.

The Minister said the four-laning of the section would provide better connectivity to pilgrims to the famous Ganesha Temple at Adasa and the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Dhapewada in the area.

He said the new four-lane bridge over the Chandrabhaga river would reduce traffic jams in Dhapewada and make travel safer. It will facilitate the access of agricultural and local products of the region to larger markets, he added.

Gadkari said there would be growth in logistics and industrial parks in Gondkhairi and Chinchbhavan areas. Also, Nagpur city will get relief from heavy traffic coming and going from Bhopal, Indore to Mumbai, Hyderabad, he added.

