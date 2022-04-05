Gadkari inaugurates five National Highway projects worth Rs 4,135.91 crore at Panvel in Maharashtra

Mumbai, April 5, 2022

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth Rs. 4,135.91 crore at a function held at Panvel near here on Sunday.

The development work comprises the dedication of the Rs 3,500 crore JNPT Port Road Connectivity Project to the nation and a ground-breaking ceremony for work on National Highway No. 48, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Kalamboli Junction Improvement Project and the eastern entrance of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Gadkari said road project work has been completed to enhance the connectivity of JNPT, the country's largest container-handling port.

He reiterated the need for waterways that connect with Navi Mumbai Airport. He said as the Shipping Minister he had approved jetties at Belapur and Nerul. Now the state government needs to take this further to encourage waterways transport.

If waterways get operational, one can easily reach Navi Mumbai Airport from any part of Mumbai within 13 to 21 minutes. The state should look after the water taxis, he added.

The Minister announced a new National Highway to ease traffic congestion in Panvel. It will start from Chirner via Uran-JNPT-Chowk and connect to the Goa-Mumbai highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune highway. It will help to reduce traffic in Panvel, he said.

The proposed highway with a length of 32 km will have four tunnels. It will be completed in the "Bharatmala" scheme. JNPT and the proposed Navi Mumbai airport are the growth engines of the state, he added.

The improvement work of Kalamboli Junction will help to reduce traffic congestion and pollution. Because of the Delhi-Mumbai highway, traffic on this road will rise by 1,85,000 vehicles. Kalamboli junction will be a state-of-the-art junction, with roads at four levels costing Rs 1,200 crore.

Gadkari suggested developing a smart city of 10 lakh capacity to reduce the burden on Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. “Now is the era of planned development. This will in turn usher in the overall development of the state,” he added.

In the past seven years, 18 highway project works worth Rs 10,000 crore have been sanctioned for National Highways in Raigad district, out of which five have been completed and 13 are in progress. Moreover, four works of Rs 1792.75 crore were sanctioned recently.

Considering the heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, the Minister said all the roads in the area would be made of cement concrete.

