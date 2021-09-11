Full Span Launching Equipment for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project flagged off

New Delhi, September 11, 2021

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the indigenously designed and manufactured Full Span Launching Equipment-Straddle Carrier and Girder Transporter to expedite the construction of the viaduct for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor through video conferencing here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Miyamoto Shingo, Minister, Head of Economic Section, Embassy of Japan, Railway Board Chairman & CEO Satish Agnihotri, NHSRCL Managing Director Anupam Kumar and S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T Construction.

Addressing the gathering Vaishnaw stated that, to encourage the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, full span launching equipment of 1,100MT capacity is indigenously designed and manufactured by Larsen &Toubro (L&T) at Kanchipuram, Chennai. The firm has partnered with 55 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). India was now entering a select group of countries like Italy, Norway, Korea, and China which have been designing and manufacturing such equipment, he said.

Vaishnaw said the equipment would expedite the construction of high-speed railway, being the proven technology in metro and similar projects. Work has already begun on 325 km (in Gujarat state) out of the 508 km corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. More than 97% of the land has been acquired for the project in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 30% land in Maharashtra.

He said the project would improve the skillset in various rail construction technologies. The Japanese counterparts will provide training to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) employees and contractors. More than 6,000 people are already working at various construction sites for the project, thus creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

The Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project is expected to create more than 90,000 jobs in this area, including 51,000 jobs for technicians, skilled and unskilled workers. The project will boost the overall economy of the area by deploying thousands of trucks, dumpers, excavators, batching plants, tunnelling equipment and so on. It is estimated that 7.5 million tonnes of cement, 2.1 million tonnes of steel and 70,000 tonnes of structural steel will be used in the construction.

NHSRCL is also preparing detailed project reports for seven high-speed rail corridors. With the experience of the execution of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, the work of other corridors will be faster, he said.

For the construction of viaduct superstructures of 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project (MAHSR), the state-of-the-art construction methodologies like Full Span Launching Methodology (FSLM) will be adopted. This technology will expedite the launching of girders as the precast girders of full span length will be erected as a single piece for a double-track viaduct. FSLM is used the world over as it is faster than the segment by segment launching method, usually adopted for the construction of viaducts for the metro system.

The standard precast Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girders (weight ranging from 700 to 975 metric tonnes) of span 30, 35 and 45 meters will be launched by using FSLM methodology for the high-speed corridor. The heaviest PSC Box Girder weighing 975 MT and of 40-meter length will be used for the first time in the construction industry in India for MAHSR project.

A total of 20 such launching equipment will be required for the construction of 325 km of viaduct superstructures between Vapi and Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat.

