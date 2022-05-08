First trainset of India’s first RRTS handed over to NCRTC at Savli, Gujarat

New Delhi, May 8, 2022

The first trainset of India's first Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS), that will run on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route, was handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at the manufacturing facility located at Savli in Gujarat on Saturday.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Chairman, NCRTC, began the process of the rollout of the trainset with the click of a button in the presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of NCRTC, who flagged off the trainset. Senior officials of NCRTC and Alstom, the manufacturers of the trainset, were also present on the occasion.

Subsequently, the Managing Director of Alstom, Alain Spohr, handed over the ceremonial keys of the first RRTS trainset to MD, NCRTC. With this roll-out, the delivery of the trainsets has started and the first trainset will soon arrive at Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad, a press release from NCRTC said.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri sent a video message on the occasion in which he said the project was a harbinger of transformation in urban mobility.

"We will usher in a new era by boarding and travelling in this modern, technologically advanced regional rail as it will transform the landscape of regional transit as we know it. It is also going to create a plethora of opportunities, enabling balanced and sustainable growth of the region. This is just the beginning of India’s journey of Regional Rails with two more RRTS corridors planned in the first phase itself. Work on them will also be taken up shortly and once completed it will create a network of networks connecting all the major hubs of NCR.

Joshi said the project would set a benchmark in transportation. "What makes this project even more special is that under the Make in India guidelines the design of these 30 RRTS ultra-modern trains has been completed indigenously in Hyderabad and all of the trainsets are getting manufactured at Savli, Gujarat. With multi-modal integration at its core principle, RRTS is going to be a faster, comfortable, safe, reliable, punctual, and affordable mode of transit. I am happy to see this project coming up on schedule."

Singh said, “It is an important milestone, as one by one we will now witness all our efforts and planning for this transformative project taking shape and becoming a reality on the ground. These state-of-the-art trainsets with modern commuter-centric amenities are yet another example of what we can achieve within the country with a strategic approach, hard work and dedication. Along with the bundled contract for supply & comprehensive maintenance of trainsets awarded to Alstom, we have now finalised the selection process of a private O&M Partner for a long-term operation and maintenance contract of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor. The successful operation of these two contracts will bring a paradigm shift in the railway industry in the country. With the help of all the advanced technologies we are using and a team of committed, hard-working professionals who persisted day and night to make this project come true, we are in a position to complete this project on schedule and will begin the trial runs in a few months”.

Spohr said, “We are proud to reach another key milestone in making India’s first semi high-​speed regional commuter service a reality. The RRTS project is one of the most ambitious ventures in India’s mobility sector and will prove to be a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment. Our trains and ETCS signalling systems will ensure safer and seamless intercity commutes, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development. Delivering the first train within a year of commencing production, reinstates Alstom’s commitment to revolutionise India’s rail networks. We are honoured to be the preferred partner in delivering ground-breaking sustainable technology solutions that cater to the transportation needs of India’s future.”

As per the contract awarded to Alstom, the company would be delivering 40 trainsets, including 10 three-car trainsets for Meerut Metro, bundled with rolling stock maintenance for 15 years. The contract also includes designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning Signalling and Train Control, Supervision, Platform Screen Doors, and Telecommunication Systems for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

NCRTC will begin trial runs on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor shortly, the release said.