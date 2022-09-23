Delhi-Noida drive to be signal-free with new flyover

Noida, September 23, 2022

Noida Authority has sought a financial assistance of Rs 650 crore for the construction of the Chilla elevated road from Sector 14A Chilla regulator near Mayur Vihar in Delhi to the Mahamaya flyover in Noida.

The elevated road, once completed, will make the Noida-Delhi drive signal-free.

Earlier, the work for construction of the Chilla elevated road was started, but it was stopped in between due to various reasons, including NGT's objection, Covid-19 and paucity of funds, among others.

Now, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be sent again to the administration for the elevated road and work will begin as soon as approval is granted.

The elevated road will benefit lakhs of people in Delhi and National Capital Region, as it will provide entry and exit points and ramps will make it convenient for commuters.

The elevated road will be connected to Noida's Sector 14, 15, 16, 18 and the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway.

Once the Chilla elevated road becomes operational, traffic situation will improve, not only on the Noida Filmcity road, but other roads too.

IANS