CCEA approves development of Container Terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port on BOT basis

New Delhi, October 13, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the development of a Container Terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, Kandla in Gujarat on a Build, Operate & Transfer (BOT) basis under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

An estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the Concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the Concessioning Authority toward the development of the common user facilities, an official press release said.

The release said that the project, on commissioning, would cater to the future growth in container cargo traffic.

From 2025, a net gap of 1.88 Million TEUs will be available that can be catered by a state-of-the-art container terminal at Tuna-Tekra. It will give a strategic advantage as a closed container terminal serving the vast hinterland of northern part of India (Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan), it said.

The proposed project will be developed on BOT basis by a private developer/Build Operate & Transfer (BOT) Operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process. The concessionaire shall be responsible for the design, engineering, financing, procurement, implementation commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of the project.

The Concession Agreement (CA) will be executed by the Concessionaire (BOT Operator) and the Concession Authority (Deendayal Port Authority) for a period of 30 years for handling designated cargo.

The Concessioning Authority will be responsible for common supporting infrastructure, namely, the common Access Channel and common road.

The project comprises the construction of an off-shore berthing structure for handling three vessels at a time with allied facilities at a cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore and a handling capacity of 2.19 Million TEUs per annum.

Initially, the project will cater 14m draught vessels of 6000 TEUs and accordingly, the common Access Channel will be dredged and maintained by the Concessioning Authority at 15.50m to navigate container vessels of 14m draught all around the clock.

During the concession period, the concessionaire will have the liberty to handle vessels up to 18m draught by deepening/widening its approach channel, berth pocket and turning circle.

The draft of Access Channel may be increased based on mutual agreement between the Concessioning Authority and the Concessionaire on cost sharing at the time of proposal for increase in the draft.

