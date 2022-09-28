Cabinet approves redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT, Mumbai railway stations

New Delhi, September 28, 2022

The Union Cabinet today approved the Indian Railways’ proposal for the redevelopment of three major railway stations with an approximate investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

Accordingly, New Delhi Railway Station, Ahmedabad Railway Station and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai will be renovated, an official press release said.

At present, the redevelopment work of 199 stations is in progress. Of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations. The Master Plan and design for the remaining are underway. Work was progressing fast for 32 stations, it said.

The release said the standard elements of station design will be a spacious roof plaza (36/72/108 m) with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias and recreational facilities.

Both sides of the city will be connected with the station, with the station building on both sides of the railway tracks.

Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, a place for local products, etc will be available. The stations located within the city will have a city centre-like place. There will be proper illumination, way-finding signages, acoustics, lifts, escalators and travelators.

The master plan has been prepared for smooth movement of traffic, with adequate parking facilities. There will be integration with other modes of transportation like metro, bus etc. Green Building Techniques will be used, with solar energy, water conservation and recycling and improved tree cover. Special care will be taken to provide disabled-friendly facilities, it said.

The release said that the stations would be developed on the concept of intelligent building. There will be segregation of arrivals/departures and clutter-free platforms with improved surfaces. Safety aspects will be taken care of with the installation of CCTV and access control.

NNN