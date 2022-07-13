Cabinet approves new Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line

New Delhi, July 13, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the construction of a new Taranga Hill-Ambaji- Abu Road rail line to be constructed by the Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of Rs. 2798.16 crore.

The total length of the new rail line will be 116.65 kms and the project will be completed by 2026-27, an oficial press release said.

The project will generate direct employment during construction for about 40 lakh mandays, it said.

""In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, the project is going to enhance connectivity and improve mobility leading to overall socio-economic development of the region," the release said.

Ambaji is an important pilgrimage destination and is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in India and attracts millions of devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year.

The construction of this line will facilitate easy travel for these devotees. Further, the devotees visiting the Ajitnath Jain temple (one of the 24 holy Jain Tirthankaras) at Taranga Hill would also be greatly benefitted by this connectivity. This railway line between Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road will connect these two important religious spots with the railway’s main network, the release said.

The line is expected to facilitate faster movement of agricultural and local products and also provide improved mobility of the people in the region within the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan and also to other parts of the country. This project will also provide an alternative route for existing Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway line.

The alignment of the proposed doubling will traverse through Sirohi district of Rajasthan and Banaskantha and Mahesana districts of Gujarat, the release added.

NNN