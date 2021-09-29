Cabinet approves doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat

New Delhi, September 29, 2021

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,080.58 crore and an escalated/completion cost of Rs 1,168.13 crore.

The total length of the doubling of the line is 111.20 km. The project will be completed in four years, an official press release said.

The existing goods traffic handled on the section mainly consists of petroleum, coal, cement, fertilizers and food grains. The freight is generated from industries connected to private sidings taking off from the project route alignment.

A substantial goods traffic is projected in the future by big industries like Reliance Petroleum, ESSAR oil and Tata Chemical. The single line BG section between Rajkot—Kanalus has become over-saturated necessitating an additional parallel broad gauge line to ease the operations, the release said.

As many as 30 pairs of passenger/mail express trains are plying on the section and the existing line capacity utilization with maintenance block is up to 157.5%. Detention to both goods and passenger traffic will be reduced considerably after the doubling, it said.

"Doubling of the section will increase the capacity and more traffic can be introduced on the system. The proposed doubling from Rajkot to Kanalus would lead to the all-round development of the Saurashtra region," the release added.

