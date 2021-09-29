Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore

New Delhi, September 29, 2021

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore and an escalated/completion cost of Rs 1,184.67 crore.

The project that involves the doubling of a total length of 132.92 km railway lines will be completed in four years, an official press release said.

At present, the line capacity utilization of the Nimach-Ratlam section is up to 145.6% with maintenance blocks. The project route section has become over-saturated well above optimum capacity even without maintenance block.

The main inward freight traffic carried is coal for captive power plants of cement companies. Traffic on the section will further increase on account of new cement industries coming up due to the availability of huge deposits of cement grade limestone in the Nimach-Chittorgarh area.

The release said doubling of Nimach-Ratlam section would increase the capacity of the line enabling more goods and passenger trains to ply. Due to the proximity of cement industries, additional freight traffic of 5.67 million tonnes per annum is expected from the first year which will increase to 9.45 million tonnes per annum in the 11th year.

"This will provide easy connectivity as well as result in the socio-economic development of the region. The project will also boost tourism in the area as many historical sites, including Unchagarh fort, are located in the area," it added.

