Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B

New Delhi, April 20, 2021

The Union Cabinet today approved Phase 2A and 2B of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project with a total length of 58.19 km and total completion cost of Rs 14,788.101 crore.

Phase 2A is from Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram and Phase 2B is from K R Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction, an official press release said.

"Implementation of the project will provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore," it said.

"The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and to provide the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

"The Metro Project in itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport. The project involves integration with other urban transport system in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management," the release added.

