ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India bags first steel slag order for highway project

Surat, June 9, 2022

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has bagged its first steel slag order for a national highway project.

Steel slag is a by-product obtained during the primary steel manufacturing process.

AM/NS India has received the order supply of steel slag from GR Infra Projects, which was recently awarded a contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a 36.93 km eight-lane access-controlled stretch from Ena to Kim in Surat, Gujarat.

The stretch is a part of the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

The initial order is for the supply of 10,000 tonnes of steel slag. As many as 18 trucks carrying the first consignment of 350 tonnes of steel slag were flagged off from AM/NS at Hazira near here on Wednesday.

“This is truly a landmark moment for us and the road construction segment in the country. Substitution of natural aggregate by steel slag in the construction of expressways will bring revolution in natural resource conservation. We are confident that steel slag will become a popular aggregate in coming years,” said Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director, AM/NS India.

A press release from AM/NS India said the company has demonstrated the use of steel slag in road construction by building India’s first road using 100% steel slag in Hazira.

More than 1,200 heavy vehicles ply on the 1.2 km road, which was opened in May last year, every day. The riding quality on the road is at par with national highways constructed with natural aggregates.

The macadam of slag or processed steel slag produced by AM/NS India at Hazira will be used in the sub-base or granular sub-base layer of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

"Steel slag is an environment-friendly and cost-effective alternative to natural aggregate in road construction and also offers other additional benefits over natural aggregates. It is an ideal aggregate material due to its good shape factor, high abrasion resistance, and excellent skid resistance properties. It also has a higher load-bearing capacity compared to natural aggregates, making it more durable. Moreover, slag is readily available in bulk quantity," the release added.

NNN