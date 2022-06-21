APM Terminals Pipavav receives the first train on Maersk service from the ceramics heartland of Morbi

Ahmedabad, June 21, 2022

APM Terminals Pipavav recently received the new rail service started by Maersk and operated by PRCL that connects the exporters from the ceramics heartland of Morbi in Gujarat via the Private Freight Terminal at Maliya.

A press release from the company said APM Terminals Pipavav, with its strategic location, is strengthening itself as the port of choice for connecting exporters across the varied belts of the country.

"The rail service has resulted from the collaboration between the three crucial stakeholders: Maersk with its ocean and landside transportation expertise, APM Terminals Pipavav with its strategic location and as a preferred partner with superior connectivity and productivity and PRCL as an efficient rail partner," it said.

Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL) is a joint venture company set up with equity participation of Ministry of Railways, Government of India and Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited to undertake the construction, operation and maintenance of the 271-km long broad gauge rail line between Surendranagar and Pipavav port.

Port Pipavav is located in Rajula, Saurashtra, Gujarat, 90 km south of Amreli, 15 km south of Rajula and 140 km south west of Bhavnagar. The port handles both bulk, container and liquid cargo.

The movement of the export cargo on a rail service is helping decongest roads and improving the speed-to-market by reducing the total transit time by 15%, the release said.

Jakob Friis Sørensen, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav, said, “We are fully committed to supporting and strengthening the logistics and supply chains ecosystem with our strategic location that proves to be the ideal gateway connecting the hinterland to ocean transportation network. The rail service also improves schedule reliability compared to road transportation and helps the exporters connect to their preferred ocean service without delays. With this new connection, APM Terminals Pipavav reinforces its offering as a reliable gateway for Gujarat's tiles and ceramics market”

Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia, commented, “At Maersk, our ambition is to connect and simplify our customers’ supply chains while working towards integrated and decarbonised logistics. Over the last year, we have put together dedicated rail services for various industries and sectors from different belts across the country. Now, with one for ceramics exporters, we have another feather in our hat. We are also committed to scaling the solution as more and more shippers find value in the integrated solution that covers landside and ocean transportation connected through the preferred port of choice.”

The rail service was inaugurated by Sanjiv Garg, Managing Director – PRCL and Amit Bharadwaj, Chief Commercial Officer – APM Terminals Pipavav, in the presence of representatives from Maersk, and other partners, including Aarya Ocean, CHAs, and several ceramic exporters and paper importers.

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India’s leading gateway ports for Containers, Dry Bulk cargoes, Liquid Bulk and RoRo (passenger cars), serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to India’s northwest hinterland. The current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU Containers, 4 million metric tons of Dry bulk, 2 million metric tons of Liquid bulk and 250,000 passenger cars.

APM Terminals Pipavav is India’s first public-private partnership (PPP) port and the first port to be connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in India; it is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.

NNN