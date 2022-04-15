Analysts see huge potential, expansion opportunities for Gangavaram Port with APSEZ takeover

Visakhapatnam, April 15, 2022

One year after Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) took a stake in the strategically located Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh, analysts see immense growth for the all-weather, multi-purpose port on the east coast of India.

After participating in a roadshow organized last week by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. (APSEZ) for Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL), analysts are positive that GPL will see a massive augmentation in its capacity mainly due to large land availability near the port, and the strategic location of the port and its hinterland reach.

The port, which handled ~30 MMT cargo in FY22, is expected to handle more than double the current cargo at 66 MMT by FY 25. The target for FY23 is to manage cargo volumes over 40 MMT. Currently, a new container facility of 0.8 MTEUs is under commissioning and is expected to complete by July 22. Already, contracts for 150,000 TEUs (~2 MMT) of container cargo handing have been tied up, which is expected to go up to ~400,000 TEU (~6 MMT) of containers by FY25.

The growth is attributed to various factors, including commencement of the NMDC plant at Nagarnar in FY23, rising steel EXIM from companies such as SAIL, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), JSW Steel and JSPL with operations in the GPL hinterland, and significant momentum being observed for export of agricultural products such as wheat from North India, and rice, tobacco, and chillies from the Guntur belt in Andhra Pradesh.

From a medium-term perspective, privatization of RINL is a key growth catalyst. RINL is an anchor client of GPL, and the port gets 7 MMT of cargo from the steel plant, contributing more than 20 per cent of its business. The fact that the central government is planning to privatize RINL works in favour of the GPL, as privatization will pivot RINL expansion (currently, only 6,000 acres of the 23,000 acres land is utilized), which will eventually provide a material boost to the cargo volumes at the GPL.