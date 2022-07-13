Adani Ports handles a record 100 MMT cargo in just 99 days

Ahmedabad, July 13, 2022

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility, today said it had clocked a cargo throughput of 100 MMT in the first 99 days of FY23.

APSEZ, a part of the Adani Group, one of the largest business conglomeraes in the country, said it had hit this record volume on July 8.

"The milestone is significant as it demonstrates the rapidly improving efficiency of APSEZ, which needed a year to achieve 100 MMT cargo volume in FY2014," a press release from the company said.

“In 2021, we stated our ambition to emerge as the world’s largest private port company and India’s largest integrated transport utility by 2030,” said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

“When APSEZ’s operations spanned five ports, it took 14 years for the company to achieve 100 MMT of annual cargo throughput. In the following five years and with operations across nine ports, APSEZ doubled cargo throughput to 200 MMT. We then achieved the milestone of 300 MMT in just three years. We are now poised to grow our cargo volumes by 60% to 500 MMT by 2025 and emerge as the world’s largest port operator by 2030," he said.

The ability of APSEZ to handle 100 MMT cargo volume in less than one-third time when compared to the time taken in 2014 is driven by tech-based innovations to integrate conventional business processes with new age digital technologies, the release said.

Other major factors that have catalysed APSEZ’s cargo highpoints are improved efficiencies in fleet and fuel management, asset monitoring, mobility, operational intelligence and performance monitoring of the applications.

"APSEZ has set itself a target of 500 MMT of cargo throughput by 2025. In pursuit of this goal, the company has consistently raised its cargo throughput year after year. It had reached the 100 MMT cargo throughput in 109 days last year.

"The present growth in cargo is supported by a 12% Y-o-Y jump in June 2022 at 31.88 MMT.

"Coal volumes have continued to show strong recovery of 25% over the previous year. Compared to the previous year, other key segments that have led this monthly surge are crude at 17% and container at 6%.

"With a monthly growth volume of 21%, Mundra led this record performance followed by Hazira, Kattupalli & Ennore combined, and Dahej," the release said.

APSEZ has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and six ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu), representing 24% of the country's total port capacity, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

The company is also developing two transshipment ports at Vizhinjam, Kerala and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

"Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels," the release added.

NNN