497 railway stations made disabled-friendly by providing lifts or escalators

New Delhi, September 29, 2022

As a part of "Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan", to provide ease of movement for the differently abled, the aged and children on railway platforms, Indian Railways are installing lifts and escalators at railway stations across the country.

Lifts or escalators have been provided in 497 stations. As per policy, Railways are providing escalators at stations in state capitals, cities having a population of more than 10 lakh or stations having a footfall of more than 25,000 per day.

So far, 1,090 escalators have been provided at 339 stations up to August 2022. Regarding lifts, as per policy, GM/Zonal Railways are empowered to select stations/platforms for the provision of lifts considering footfall, constraints of space etc. As many as 981 lifts at 400 stations have been provided up to August 2022.

"Indian Railways has been consistently trying to improve passenger amenities at various stations. Provision of escalators and lifts at the railway platforms is a part of this and also a necessity in view of the ever-increasing passenger volumes. Such facilities would help the exit/entry of passengers and contribute to safety as well," an official press release added.

NNN