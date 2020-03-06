Infosys told to ensure smooth working of GST portal

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

Putting the onus of the GST portal;s performance solely on Infosys, the government on Friday asked the IT service provider to ensure systems-related grievances of taxpayers are resolved immediately.

"The grievances of taxpayers are utmost priority and onus of their resolving lies on Infosys," Infosys was told by the government during a meeting here.

Infosys presented the status on business statistics, trend of filing returns, preparedness of the system vis-a-vis the facilities required to be launched and measures taken to address GST Portal's capacity and to resolve difficulties being faced by taxpayers.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and attended by Commissioners of State Tax and Zonal Chief Commissioners of Central Tax.

As per a GST Council Secretariat statement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also joined the meeting and intensively discussed the status of GST portal to address grievances of taxpayers.

The senior officers discussed various measures for streamlining the GST return filing process, enhancing revenue and focused compliance management.

In the meeting, it was decided that measures should be taken immediately to curb passing on input tax credit (ITC) by new taxpayers.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for blocking and unblocking of ITCs has to be also developed and implemented.

The other decisions include examining measures to check export valuation including capping of value for calculating export and a SOP for physical spot verification of risky taxpayers.

IANS