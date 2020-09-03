Infosys to acquire product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation

Bengaluru, September 3, 2020

Digital services and consulting major Infosys today said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products.

"This acquisition demonstrates Infosys’ commitment to innovate for its clients, and make a meaningful impact on human lives by combining cutting-edge technologies and experiences to revolutionize patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health across the world," a press release from the company said.

According to it, Kaleidoscope Innovation, based in Cincinnati, Ohio in the United States, brings to Infosys a diverse talent pool with extensive knowledge of design and engineering.

"The company leverages a deep understanding of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualization. It serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centers. Kaleidoscope designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents," the release said.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition further strengthens our digital offerings at the intersection of new software technologies and medical devices - a sector that is expected to witness significant investments and consumerization in the post-COVID era. Our clients will benefit from the combination of Kaleidoscope’s strong upstream offerings of product innovation and design, and Infosys’ stack of product engineering, validation and commercialisation services at a global scale. We are excited to welcome Kaleidoscope Innovation and its leadership team into the Infosys family, as part of Infosys Engineering Services portfolio.”

Nitesh Bansal, SVP & Global Head of Engineering, Infosys, said, “Device engineering for both the consumer and medical industries has been a critical success parameter for our clients. The addition of upstream concept design and human factors engineering, through this acquisition not only provides us end to end capability, but also creates an engagement engine dedicated towards innovation and growth in this sector.”

Matt Kornau, CEO & Co-Founder, Kaleidoscope Innovation said, “We are enthusiastic about our exciting new partnership with Infosys. It allows us to scale quickly and bring expanded offerings in AI, Analytics, and Digital Infrastructure to our clients. Kaleidoscope has always valued the ability to enhance people’s lives and their outcomes through innovation. We feel Infosys shares these same values and will open new avenues for our client partners, and our staff, to pursue larger opportunities together. We will remain dedicated to serving as good partners to other companies, large and small, as we continue to meet our mission.”

Bill Taylor, Co-Founder, Kaleidoscope Innovation added, “Infosys provides an exciting platform for us to extend our relationship with our Business Partners to address the productization of solutions they have been asking us to deliver. Having the technical prowess and bandwidth to offer solutions that address manufacturability and lifecycle management will benefit all parties. We can now offer them the scale needed for both front end innovation and back end implementation and sustainability”

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

