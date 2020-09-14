Infosys to acquire GuideVision, a leading ServiceNow Elite Partner in Europe

Bengaluru, September 14, 2020

Digital services and consulting major Infosys today said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe.

GuideVision is an award winning enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform, a press release from Infosys said.

GuideVision’s end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances - enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes. GuideVision’s training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe, the release said.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and is becoming an "essential service" and workflow standard for organizations. Infosys was recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 and 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem. The combination of scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next. We are excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, “GuideVision’s addition is another significant step towards strengthening our Infosys Cobalt offerings portfolio, bringing the combination of services, solutions and platforms, that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Our recently announced Infosys Cobalt portfolio has a large repository of ServiceNow Industry Cloud solutions like ESM Café, and this will now be bolstered by GuideVision’s SnowMirror suite of Industry templates.”

Norbert Nagy, Co-Founder, GuideVision, said, “GuideVision's exceptionally high customer ratings are the result of our continuous effort to deliver superior consulting and implementation services. Joining Infosys brings an extended portfolio of services we can offer to our customers on their digital transformation journey. The global Infosys footprint is an exciting opportunity for both GuideVision customers and employees.”

Pavel Muller, Co-Founder, GuideVision added, “We are happy to become a part of the Infosys family and we strongly believe that the shared underlying values are a great foundation for our common goals in the future. Our combined expertise will further drive our customers’ digital transformation in the European market.”

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, the release added.

