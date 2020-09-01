Infosys increases U.S. hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022

Bengaluru, September 1, 2020

IT services major Infosys today announced that it planned to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

In 2017, Infosys committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the U.S. to date. Through this expanded commitment, Infosys will hire an additional 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles, a press release from the company said.

The release said the company would target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future.

"Utilizing the training and reskilling programs it has built with partners, including the recently launched Reskill and Restart initiative, Infosys will prepare workers for 21st-century careers," it said.

“Infosys has been intensely focused on creating jobs in the U.S. for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys. “We are excited to grow our presence in the U.S. as the digital transformation journeys of our clients accelerate.”

“Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

"While we continue to leverage our established university partnerships to strengthen our talent pool, our recently launched Reskill and Restart platform will play a crucial role in our growth as we meet this commitment. We will bring a specific focus on building pathways for those who have been impacted by the economic downturn and look forward to bringing on board individuals without traditional four-year degrees. Workers who have been left out of the digital economy will now have the opportunity to gain the skills needed for 21st-century careers," he added.

In the past three years, Infosys has launched six Technology and Innovation Centers in the U.S. across Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, and Arizona.

"These centres are at the forefront of building leading-edge digital capabilities and training the next generation IT talent to support American businesses in an increasingly digital future. Infosys’ training and education infrastructure has allowed the company to cultivate top tech talent outside of the traditional tech hub geographies and provide American workers with new pathways to transition from conventional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital and operations jobs of the future," the release added.

NNN