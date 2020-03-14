Infosys completes acquisition of Simplus, a leading Salesforce Consulting and Platinum Partner

Bengaluru, March 14, 2020

Digital services and consulting major Infosys has said that it has completed the acquisition of Simplus, one of the fastest growing Salesforce Platinum Partners in the United States and Australia.

Simplus is a recognized leader and adviser in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce CPQ and Billing applications.

This follows the announcement the company made on February 10, a press release from Infosys said.

"Through this acquisition, coupled with the acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018, Infosys further elevates its position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients unparalleled capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation. Simplus brings to Infosys globally recognized Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele, across a variety of industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing," it said.

NNN