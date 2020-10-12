Infosys completes acquisition of product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation

Bengaluru, October 12, 2020

Digital services and consulting major Infosys today said it had completed the acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products.

This follows the announcement the company had made on September 3 about the acquisition.

"This acquisition demonstrates Infosys’ commitment to innovate for its clients, and make meaningful impact on human lives through a combination of cutting-edge technologies. This collaboration further aims to revolutionize patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health, across the world," a press release from the company said.

"With Kaleidoscope Innovation, Infosys will further strengthen its digital offerings and also its workforce, with a diverse talent pool with extensive knowledge of design and engineering. Kaleidoscope leverages a deep understanding of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualization. It serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centers," it said.

Kaleidoscope Innovation designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.

NNN