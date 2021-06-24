Modi stresses the need to be ‘vocal for local toys’ to improve India’s standing in the toy economy

New Delhi, June 24, 2021

Underlining the importance of the toy-making sector in taking development and growth to the neediest segments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to be "vocal for local toys".

Interacting with the participants of Toycathon-2021 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister drew their attention to the economic aspects of toymaking and gaming apart from the importance of toys in the wholesome development of children.

Coining a new word "toyoconomy" for the manufacture and marketing of toys, he said in a $100 billion global toy market, India’s share was a minuscule 1.5% and the country was importing almost 80% of its toys.

”This means that crores of rupees are being drained out of the country. This needs to change,” he added.

Beyond the numbers, this sector can bring progress and growth to the neediest segments of society. The toy industry has its small-scale industry, artisans comprising rural population, Dalits, poor people and tribals.

He also singled out the contribution of women in the sector and called for new models of innovation and financing to make Indian toys competitive at the global level. There was a need for new ideas to be incubated, new start-ups promoted, taking new technology to traditional toymakers and creating new market demand. This is the inspiration behind events like Toyacathon.

The Prime Minister referred to the cheap data and growth of Internet-led rural connectivity and called for exploration of possibilities in virtual, digital and online gaming in India.

He rued the fact that most of the online and digital games available in the market were not based on Indian concepts and many such games promote violence and cause mental stress.

“The world wants to learn about India’s capabilities, art and culture. and society. Toys can play a big role. India has ample content and competence for digital gaming,” he said.

He called upon the young innovators and start-ups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of India’s capabilities and ideas to the world.

“The 75th anniversary of India’s Independence will be a huge opportunity for the innovators and creators of the toy industry. Many incidents, stories of our freedom fighters and their valour and leadership can be made into gaming concepts. These innovators have a big role in connecting ‘folk with the future’. There is a need to create interesting and interactive games that ‘engage, entertain and educate’," he added.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Dhotre were present on the occasion.

