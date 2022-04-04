India's Manufacturing PMI at 54.0 in March, signalling further improvement in health of the sector

New Delhi, April 4, 2022

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (PMI) stood at 54.0 in March, signalling a further improvement in the health of the sector.

However, it was down from 54.9 in February and the latest reading highlighted the joint weakest rate of growth since September 2021, a press release from S&P Global said.

"Business conditions in India improved in March, but the latest results showed slower expansions in factory orders and production as well as a renewed decline in new export orders. At the same time, price indices increased since February to signal mounting price pressures.

"Inflation concerns meanwhile dampened business confidence, which fell to its lowest level in two years," it said.

The PMI is a seasonally adjusted composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance in the country. It is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 industrial companies. An index reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in that variable, below 50 an overall decrease.

According to the release, goods producers indicated that new orders continued to increase in March. The rate of expansion eased to a six-month low, but remained marked. Where growth was reported, survey participants commented on successful marketing efforts and improved demand conditions.

"Rising sales supported a further upturn in production volumes, the ninth in consecutive months. Despite slowing to the weakest since last September, the rate of expansion was marked and outpaced its long-run average.

"Manufacturers reported another increase in input prices at the end of fiscal year 2021/22. Chemical, energy, fabric, foodstuff and metal costs were all reportedly greater than in February. The overall rate of inflation quickened and outpaced its long-run average, but was the second-slowest in six months," it said.

The survey showed that output prices rose in March as goods producers sought to share part of the additional cost burden with their clients. The rate of charge inflation picked up to a five-month high, but was moderate and matched its long-run average.

March data pointed to subdued optimism towards growth prospects among Indian manufacturers, with the overall level of sentiment slipping to a two-year low. Anecdotal evidence indicated that inflation concerns and economic uncertainty dampened overall confidence, the release said.

Elsewhere, the latest results showed a broad stabilisation in headcounts across the manufacturing industry, following three successive months of job shedding. Companies commonly indicated that payroll numbers were sufficient to cope with current requirements.

Meanwhile, outstanding business increased only marginally as the vast majority of panellists signalled no change in backlogs from February's levels.

Indian manufacturers purchased additional inputs in March, with the rate of expansion remaining marked despite easing to the weakest since August 2021. According to survey members, the upturn stemmed from stock-building efforts.

Pre-production inventories continued to rise in March, marking a nine-month sequence of accumulation. The upturn was solid and quicker than that seen in February. On the other hand, there was another decline in holdings of finished goods, which companies associated with the fulfilment of orders from stocks.

Vendor performance showed signs of stabilisation in March, as supplier delivery times lengthened only marginally and to the least extent in almost a year.

Finally, there was a renewed decline in new export orders received by Indian goods producers, ending an eight-month sequence of growth. However, the overall rate of reduction was only modest.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global, said: “Manufacturing sector growth in India weakened at the end of fiscal year 2021/22, with companies reporting softer expansions in new orders and production.

"The slowdown was accompanied by an intensification of inflationary pressures, although the rate of increase in input costs remained below those seen towards the end of 2021.

"Goods producers signalled higher prices paid for chemicals, energy, fabric, foodstuff and metals, despite supplier performance worsening to the least extent in almost a year," De Lima said.

"Once again, we saw the transfer of rising cost burdens to clients, with charge inflation at a five-month high.

"For now, demand has been sufficiently strong to withstand price hikes, but should inflation continue to gather pace we may see a more significant slowdown, if not an outright contraction in sales.

"Companies themselves appeared very concerned about price pressures, which was a key factor dragging down business confidence to a two-year low," she added.

