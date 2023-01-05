Hamdard Food Park Cluster to come up in Reliance Model Economic Township at Jhajjar

New Delhi, January 5, 2023

The Hamdard Group has signed a definitive agreement with the Reliance Model Economic Township (MET) City to build the Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) at Jhajjar in Haryana

MET City, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is developing a world-class greenfield Smart City near Gurugram. Haryana.

"Hamdard is envisaging to develop its Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) to manufacture some of its core Foods categories on approximately 10 acres of land at MET City. They are planning to spend about Rs. 100 to 150 crore in the first phase development of its manufacturing facilities," a press release from Reliance said.

The project includes a honey processing plant and similar product manufacturing facilities; a spices manufacturing plant for various pure, whole and blended spices under the brand of “Hamdard Khaalis” spices; edible oil processing and filling facilities for oils like Mustard Oil, Olive Oil, Rice Bran Oil & Soya Oil; extruded products processing and manufacturing facilities for Vermicelli, Soya Chunks and so on; and beverages filling and packing for the products like Dairy drinks, Still Juices, Carbonated drinks.

Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Foods, said, “Growth comes by bringing around world class manufacturing technologies to give world class products to the customer. Having this thought in mind Hamdard Foods selected Reliance MET City, Jhajjar, Haryana for developing its manufacturing facilities in the next 1 to 2 years as it provided not only a very good location to be within NCR but also a place having world-class industrial infrastructure.”

S. V. Goyal, CEO & WTD, MET City, said, “We are very happy to have Hamdard Group, one of the iconic brands of India, as a part of MET City. MET City project is not only one of the fastest growing Greenfield Smart City but also an address for global companies. With its Plug-n-Play infrastructure and companies from 7 countries, MET City today is a leading business city in attracting more companies from diverse sectors. Met City is a pioneer project in sustainable development with over 9000 Crore investment already committed. Today it has licenses for 1903 acres and more than 25,000 people are already working at the project. Hamdard Group as an addition in the global brand lists of Reliance MET City, is a perfect match of world class infrastructure meeting world class consumer product brand.”

Vaibhav Mittal, Head Business Development, MET City, said, “Hamdard Group will be a force multiplier for MET City in its journey of becoming a global destination for investments in India. With 400+ customers, MET City is on its way of becoming a platform for not only established large companies but also for SME companies. In this project Hamdard Group will not only manufacture world-class products but will bring global manufacturing best practices to MET City as well as help in generating more investments through vendor development and employment generation.”

The Smart City project is coming up on over 8,000 acres of land in the district of Jhajjar near Gurugram in the state of Haryana. More than 400 companies including some of the best national and international corporates have set up their bases in MET City due to world-class plug-n-play infrastructure at the township and its strategic location with excellent connectivity to the National Capital Region region. The project has already seen completion of trunk infrastructure comprising power infrastructure including 220 KV substation developed by MET City, Water treatment plant, water distribution network, wide road network and extensive landscaping.

"It is already adding lot of momentum to the economic development of state and region with more than 25,000 people currently employed in the 22 operational and 42 under-construction companies," the release added.

