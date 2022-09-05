HAL-L&T consortium bags Rs 860-crore contract for PSLV

Bengaluru, September 5, 2022

The consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged a Rs 860 crore contract for end-to-end realisation of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles over a period of four years from the NewSpaceIndia Limited (NSIL).

The contract was exchanged today between HAL and NSIL during the inaugural session of the 7th Bengaluru Space Expo 2022 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Over the years, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV has successfully performed more than 52 successful flights and the vehicle has since attained its operational status.

ISRO formed a separate entity NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) with the primary mandate of enabling Indian industries to scale up high-technology manufacturing and production base for meeting the needs of the Indian space programme.

As part of its mandate NSIL had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) on August 16, 2019, for realization of five PSLV-XL Launch Vehicles by Indian industry. Based on competitive bidding the HAL-led consortium emerged as the successful bidder, a press release from HAL added.

NNN