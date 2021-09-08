Govt. approves Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles

New Delhi, September 8, 2021

The Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and 10 segments/ products of Technical Textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

The PLI for Textiles along with RoSCTL, RoDTEP and other measures of Government in the sector including providing raw material at competitive prices, skill development and so on will herald a new age in textiles manufacturing, an official press release said today.

The PLI scheme for Textiles is part of the overall announcement of PLI Schemes for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore. With the announcement of PLI Schemes for 13 sectors, minimum production in India is expected to be around Rs. 37.5 lakh crore over 5 years and minimum expected employment is nearly 1 crore.

The release said the PLI scheme for Textiles would promote production of high-value MMF Fabric, Garments and Technical Textiles in country. The incentive structure has been so formulated that industry will be encouraged to invest in fresh capacities in these segments. This will give a major push to growing high-value MMF segment which will complement the efforts of cotton and other natural fibre-based textiles industry in generating new opportunities for employment and trade, resultantly helping India regain its historical dominant status in global textiles trade.

The Technical Textiles segment is a new age textile, whose application in several sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, water, health and hygiene, defence, security, automobiles, aviation, etc. will improve the efficiencies in those sectors of the economy. The government has also launched a National Technical Textiles Mission in the past for promoting R&D efforts in that sector. The PLI will help further, in attracting investment in this segment, the release said.

There are two types of investment possible with different sets of incentive structures. Any person, (which includes firm / company) willing to invest minimum Rs 300 Crore in Plant, Machinery, Equipment and Civil Works (excluding land and administrative building cost) to produce products of Notified lines (MMF Fabrics, Garment) and products of Technical Textiles shall be eligible to apply for participation in the first part of the scheme. In the second part any person, (which includes firm/company) willing to invest a minimum of Rs 100 crore shall be eligible to apply for participation in this part of the scheme.

In addition, priority will be given for investment in Aspirational Districts, Tier 3, Tier 4 towns, and rural areas and due to this priority Industry will be incentivized to move to a backward area. This scheme will positively impact especially States like Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

It is estimated that over the period of five years, the PLI Scheme for Textiles will lead to a fresh investment of more than Rs 19,000 crore, cumulative turnover of over Rs 3 lakh crore will be achieved under this scheme and, will create additional employment opportunities of more than 7.5 lakh jobs in this sector and several lakhs more for supporting activities. The textiles industry predominantly employs women. Therefore, the scheme will empower women and increase their participation in the formal economy.

NNN