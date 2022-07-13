Gautam Adani meets French President Emmanuel Macron, expresses support for his global energy transition agenda
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on July 11, 2022.
Industry

Gautam Adani meets French President Emmanuel Macron, expresses support for his global energy transition agenda

NetIndian News Network

Ahmedabad, July 13, 2022

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday and expressed support for his global energy transition agenda and India-France cooperation.

"Fascinating to hear from Prez @EmmanuelMacron at Chateau Versailles," Adani said on Twitter after the meeting.

"His belief in power of regional democracies and a multipolar world is indeed refreshing. We are honoured to support his global energy transition agenda and India / France cooperation," he added.

NNN

Adani Group
Emmanuel Macron
Gautam Adani
Global Energy Transition
India-France Cooperation

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in