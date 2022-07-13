Industry
Gautam Adani meets French President Emmanuel Macron, expresses support for his global energy transition agenda
Ahmedabad, July 13, 2022
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday and expressed support for his global energy transition agenda and India-France cooperation.
"Fascinating to hear from Prez @EmmanuelMacron at Chateau Versailles," Adani said on Twitter after the meeting.
"His belief in power of regional democracies and a multipolar world is indeed refreshing. We are honoured to support his global energy transition agenda and India / France cooperation," he added.
