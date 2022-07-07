GAIL to invest in start-ups operating in Focus Areas; fresh Solicitation Round open till July 31

New Delhi, July 7, 2022

The public sector natural gas major GAIL (India) Limited has opened a fresh round of solicitation for investment proposals from start-ups operating in identified focus areas.

To support start-ups in these areas, GAIL plans to invest in such companies through its initiative "Pankh".

The focus areas include Natural Gas, Petrochemicals, Energy, Project Management, Logistics, Electric Mobility, Bio Manure Marketing, Nano Materials, IoT and Data Mining, Environment, Health and Social, and so on, a press release from GAIL said.

Further details of focus areas are available on GAIL website under the GAIL Pankh section.

"The Start-Ups interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through link ‘GAIL Pankh’ on GAIL website. The current Solicitation Round will remain open till July 31, 2022," the release added.

NNN