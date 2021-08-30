FDI equity inflows grow by 168% in the first quarter of 2021-22 to $ 17.57 billion

New Delhi, August 30, 2021

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India grew by 168 per cent in the first three months of 2021-22 to $ 17.57 billion as compared to $ 6.56 billion in the corresponding period last year.

An official press release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said measures taken by the Government in FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business had resulted in the increased FDI inflows.

The total FDI inflow of $ 22.53 billion during the first three months of 2021-22 was much higher than the $ 11.84 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2020-21, it said.

The total FDI inflow was 90% higher in first three months of 2021-22, as compared to first three months of 2020-21.

Automobile Industry emerged as the top sector during the first three months of FY 2021-22 with 27% share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by Computer Software & Hardware (17%) and Services Sector (11%), respectively

Under the sector Automobile Industry, the majority of FDI Equity inflow (88%) was reported in Karnataka during the first three months of the current financial year (2021-22).

Karnataka is the top recipient state during the F.Y. 2021-22 (up to June, 2021) with 48% share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (11%).

NNN