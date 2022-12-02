Essar pledges to make substantial investment in Odisha, including Rs 12,000 crore Pelletizing Complex

Bhubaneswar, December 2, 2022

Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia on Thursday outlined the group's investment plans in Odisha, including the setting up of an export-oriented Pelletizing Complex at an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

The 14-MTPA plant will comprise an iron ore fines Beneficiation Plant at Keonjhar, a Pellet Plant at Paradip port and a 250 km slurry pipeline, Ruia said at the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 here.

Several business leaders and other dignitaries were present at the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Ruia said that, apart from these, Essar, in partnership with an international player, also proposes to develop a 7.5 MMTPA Crude-to- Petrochemical Complex (CTC) involving an investment of about Rs 40,000 crore.

“Essar has had a long association with Odisha spanning over two decades. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha is witnessing double-digit growth and impressive industrial and social development. This has been made possible by the numerous reforms undertaken by the State and also by creating a conducive environment for rapid, broad-based and, inclusive economic growth."

“Essar’s pioneering investment in setting up a 12 MTPA iron ore pellet plant and a 260-km slurry pipeline to Paradip in 2009 was instrumental in Odisha realising its potential and becoming the national leader in the minerals and mining sector. Essar is once again poised for making significant fresh investments in Odisha in the sectors of metals and mining and energy, with the state being one of the most attractive destinations," he said.

Ruia said the company had, over the years, developed over Rs 2 lakh crore of green field projects across India. Given its vast experience, Essar has now chosen Odisha as its preferred location for these prestigious projects, he said.

“The progressive and dynamic approach of the Government of Odisha, led by Naveen Patnaikji, towards developing the State ensures full support, quick clearances and speedy practical solutions to any challenges that investors may encounter,” Ruia said.

Essar recently concluded its asset monetisation programme and completed the debt repayment of $25 billion (₹2,00,000 crore) effectively making the group debt-free from Indian banks and financial institutions. The company is now looking at reinvesting in building new assets and strengthening their existing operations both in India and overseas, with more efficient, latest and carbon neutral new-age technologies.

Essar Capital Limited is the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Limited (EGFL). It monitors and manages the entire portfolio of investments owned by EGFL.

EGFL is a global investor, owning a number of world-class assets diversified across the core sectors of Energy (comprising Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing and Power businesses), Infrastructure & logistics (comprising Ports, Stanlow Terminals and Projects), Metals & Mining, Technology & Retail (comprising Shipping, Oilfield services, Technology Solutions, Device protection and Customer experience).

