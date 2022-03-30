BHEL wins order for compressor package from Iraq

New Delhi, March 30, 2022

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had bagged an order for a compressor package from Iraq.

Won in the face of stiff competition, the order for the package for Baiji Refinery in Iraq, has been placed by Northern Refineries Company (NRC), a national oil refinery company owned by the Ministry of Oil, a press release from BHEL said.

The order envisages design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of electric motor-driven recycle gas centrifugal compressor and will be executed by BHEL’s International Operations Division along with its manufacturing units at Hyderabad and Bhopal, the release said.

The new compressor will replace the existing compressor, also supplied by BHEL in the year 2000, which was damaged in the war in Iraq.

BHEL has a strong presence in Iraq, having supplied several gas turbine-based power plants, including 4x157 MW gas turbine generator (GTG) units for Baiji Power Station and 2x125 MW GTG units for Rumailla Power Station. BHEL has also executed a turnkey order for construction of the 4x125 MW gas turbine-based Sulaymaniyah Power Project in Iraq.

"BHEL’s portfolio of having supplied over 400 nos. Gas/Air Compressors for various industries/applications covering a wide range of pressures and flow, and handling numerous types of gases including Natural Gas, Syn Gas, Wet gas, CO2 to Ammonia, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, is a testament to BHEL’s robust presence in this segment. In the international market, BHEL has so far supplied compressors to France, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Oman and Belarus," the release said.

"The company has been continuously expanding its overseas footprints and today has a presence in 88 countries in all the 6 inhabited continents. BHEL’s international references encompass almost the entire range of BHEL’s products and services, covering thermal, hydro and gas-based turnkey power projects, solar PV based projects, substation projects, R&M projects, besides a wide variety of products like transformers, compressors, motors, valves, oil field equipment, electrostatic precipitators, photovoltaic equipment, heat exchangers, switchgears, castings and forgings, etc. The cumulative portfolio of BHEL's overseas power projects stands at 17 GW out of which over 11 GW has already been commissioned," it added.

