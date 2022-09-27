Adani urges foreign investors to bet on India, embrace its aspirations and potential

Singapore, September 27, 2022

Stating that the global turbulence has accelerated opportunities for India and made it one of the few relatively bright spots from a political, geostrategic, and market perspective, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today invited foreign investors to bet on the country and embrace its aspirations and potential.

Addressing the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore, Adani said India was far from perfect but the essence of its democracy lay in its imperfection.

"What many see as India’s imperfections reflects a thriving and a noisy democracy. Only the free can afford to make noise – to have their imperfections visible. To over-manage this would be to destroy India’s unique ability to express its diversity," he said.

He said India had just become the world’s fifth largest economy and was on the path to be the third largest economy by 2030.

"The fact is India’s real growth is just starting – as it goes from its 75th year of freedom this year – towards its 100th year of independence," he said.

Adani said that, over the next 25 years, India would comfortably become a country with 100% literacy levels. It would also be poverty-free, well before 2050.

"We will be a country with a median age of just 38 years even in 2050 – and a country with the largest consuming middle class the world will ever see. We will also be the country that attracts the highest levels of Foreign Direct Investment given the sheer scale of consumption of 1.6 billion people. We will be the country that will go from a 3 trillion-dollar economy to a 30 trillion-dollar economy, a country with a stock market capitalization of 45 trillion dollars, and a country that will be supremely confident of its position in the world," he said.

"This rate will further accelerate as the digital revolution kicks in and transforms every type of activity at a national scale. We are already witness to this. In 2021, India added a unicorn every 9 days, and it executed the largest number of real-time financial transactions globally – a staggering 48 billion. This was 3 times greater than China and 6 times greater than the US, Canada, France, and Germany combined.

"India is now on the cusp of creating several thousands of entrepreneurs. And for every unicorn that rises, we will see the birth of dozens of micro-unicorns. In fact, India is already the world’s hottest ground for new ideas. Of the 760 districts in India, over 670 have at least one registered start-up. A smart phone and inexpensive data – mixed with aspirations – make the most potent mix to transform a nation. And the digitally enabled India’s journey is just beginning," he said.

Adani said that, last year, India recorded its highest annual FDI inflow of $ 84 billion. This year, it is expected to cross $ 100 billion. "I expect the flow of FDI into India to further accelerate and rise above 500 billion dollars over the next 15 years – making India by far the world’s fastest growing destination for FDI," he said.

Talking about the Adani Group, the industrialist said Energy Transition, followed by Digital Transformation, would be the primary areas that would define its strategic direction, within India and beyond its borders.

"As a group, we will invest over 100 billion dollars of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the Energy Transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more. In this context, Adani New Industries is the manifestation of the bet we are making in the energy transition space. It is our commitment to invest 70 billion dollars in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain.

"Therefore, in addition to our existing 20 GW renewables portfolio, the new business will be augmented by another 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation spread over 100,000 hectares – an area 1.4 times that of Singapore. This will lead to commercialization of three million metric tons of green hydrogen. This multi-fold business will see us build 3 giga factories in India. We are in the process of building a 10 GW silicon-based photo-voltaic value-chain that will be backward-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels, a 10 GW integrated wind-turbine manufacturing facility, and a 5 GW Hydrogen electrolyser factory.

"Today, we can confidently state that we have line of sight to first become one of the least expensive roducers of the green electron – and thereafter the least expensive producer of green hydrogen. It is an absolute game hanger for India and opens up the unprecedented possibility that ndia could one day become a net energy exporter," he said.

"However, while we undertake this uniquely ambitious energy transition journey, we are also making sure that our goals stay equitable with national needs. Critics would have us instantly get rid of all fossil fuel sources that India needs to serve its large population. This would not work for India. Even today, India with 16% of the world’s population accounts for less than 7% of CO2 emissions and this ratio continues to fall," he said.

"Next, our ambitions in the space of Digital Transformation also seek to benefit from the energy transition adjacency. The Indian Data Center market is witnessing explosive growth. This sector consumes more energy than any other industry in the world and therefore our move to build green data centers is a game changing differentiator. We will interconnect these data centers through a series of terrestrial and globally linked undersea cables drawn at our ports and build consumer based super-apps that will bring the hundreds of millions of Adani’s B2C consumers on one common digital platform. Once done, the monetization possibilities are endless. We also just finished building the world’s largest sustainability cloud that already has a hundred of our solar and wind sites running on it – all off a single giant command and control center that will soon be augmented by a global A-I lab. These are just a few of the adjacencies that are being mainstreamed at our digital businesses at Adani," he said.

"While I have focused on Adani’s renewable and digital businesses, the Adani Group functions as a set of adjacent businesses that act like a giant network. This adjacency-based business model defines the crux of our strategic direction," he said.

He went on to speak about his group's activities in the airports, ports and logistics, energy, FMCG and other sectors.

"We have declared our path forward in new sectors that include data centers, super apps, industrial clouds, aerospace and defense, metals, and petrochemicals. We are the country’s second largest cement manufacturer. Our market cap stands at 260 billion dollars – having grown faster than any company ever in India," he said.

"The point I would like to make is that – India is full of incredible opportunities. The real India growth story is just starting. This is the best window for companies to embrace India’s economic resurgence and the incredible multi-decade tail wind the world’s largest and most youthful democracy offers. India’s next three decades will be the most defining years for the impact it will have on the world," he said.

"I invite you to bet on India and embrace India’s aspirations and potential," he added.

NNN